Is General Electric Company (GE) Stock Undervalued?

On Friday, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) joins the flood of blue chips stepping into the earnings limelight this week. Sure, GE stock doesn’t typically make the kind of moves that short-term options traders typically look for, but recent market volatility could help rectify that situation this time around.

GE has taken a bit of a hit lately. Analysts were expecting the company to benefit from increased infrastructure spending from the Trump administration. So far, however, those campaign promises are taking a backseat to rising political tensions in Russia and North Korea.

That said, while General Electric isn’t exactly a top-tier defense contractor, the company does have its hands in the industry and could benefit from a more combative stance from President Trump.

Returning to General Electric’s earnings outlook. The company is slated to slip into the earnings confessional this Friday, with analysts expecting GE to post a profit of 17 cents per share, down from 21 cents in the same quarter last year. Revenue is expected to decline 4.3% year-over-year to $26.41 billion.

Still, expectations could be a tad higher from many on Wall Street. According to EarningsWhispers.com, General Electric’s whisper number comes in a penny higher at 18 cents per share. GE has a history of topping analyst expectations, so a whisper number beat could well be in the cards.

Speaking of bullish expectations, Thomson/First Call reports that 11 of the 16 analysts following GE stock rate the shares a “buy” or better. However, the 12-month price target of $33.14 represents a modest premium of only 11.8% for GE stock, leaving some wiggle room for price-target upgrades in the wake of this Friday’s report.



Click to Enlarge Surprisingly, GE options traders may be the most bullish of the bunch. Specifically, the April/May put/call open interest ratio currently sits at 0.44, with calls more than doubling puts among near-term options.

What’s more, the April 21 put/call OI ratio has plunged to a near-term low of 0.3. In other words, calls more than triple puts among options most affected by GE’s earnings report this Friday.

Overall, April 21 implieds are pricing in a potential post earnings move of about 2% for GE stock. This places the upper bound at $30, with the lower bound coming in near $29.

Admittedly, this is a tight trading range for GE stock, but implieds are currently trading below historicals for the shares, meaning that a bigger than expected move could be in the cards.

