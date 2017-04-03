Herman Miller, Inc. Stock (MLHR) a Great Combo of Value and Growth

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?

Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR ).

Herman Miller in Focus

MLHR stock may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 15.2, its P/S ratio of 0.8, and its decent dividend yield of 6.6%. These factors suggest that Herman Miller is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that MLHR has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

But before you think that Herman Miller is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 9.1% in the past 30 days, thanks to two upward revisions in the past one month compared to none lower.

This estimate strength is actually enough to push MLHR to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So really, Herman Miller is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR): Free Stock Analysis Report

