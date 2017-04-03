Is Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock a Dog or a Bargain?

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) can’t seem to escape the bears’ grasp this year, shedding 33% year-to-date. Today, UAA stock is plumbing the depths thanks to an analyst downgrade.

Source: Shutterstock

Interestingly, UAA shares were actually trending up 1.7% in Monday’s premarket trading, until FBR’s Susan Anderson released her downgrade.

Anderson cut the price target on Under Armour stock from $20 to $14 and slashed per-share earnings estimates from 47 cents to 37 cents.

UAA stock is plumbing the depths as a result, which has investors again speculating whether Under Armour is a bargain at this point, or a steaming pile.

The UAA Stock Downgrade

From Anderson’s report:

“We are downgrading UAA to Underperform given recent checks, proprietary surveys, unfavorable trends, and our apparel/footwear analysis pointing to continued sales/margin pressure. Our checks show a price war is intensifying between Nike and UA after UA’s entrance into Kohl’s, which is causing NKE to defend its turf. This, coupled with the NA athletic apparel inventory glut, could cause UA apparel growth/margins to be worse than expected.”

Anderson also noted her concern with Under Armour’s products and the inevitable ramp-up in competition from monster rival Nike.

“Also, a lack of UA footwear innovation, increased competitor innovation (NKE VaporMax), and our footwear survey showing UA is losing consumer resonance could mean lower 2017 footwear growth.”

Indeed, Anderson believes Under Armour stock is facing pressure on its sales and profit margins, with a price war between Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Nike CEO Mark Parker hitting a fever pitch as UA forces Nike to “defend its turf.”

It doesn’t bode well that UA has taken to heavily discounting its wares in both sporting goods and department stores to move product. The analyst noted a recent 25% off sale in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ) as particularly foreboding.

Speaking of, remember the Stephen Curry show debacle last summer? It’s not a good look when one of the league’s premier rising young stars releases a shoe more akin to Seinfeld than Michael Jordan.

As it would be, Anderson noted a steep drop in consumer appeal YoY. In a survey conducted by FBR, only 27% said they’re more likely to buy Under Armour shoes (compared to 31% in 2016); and 27% said they’re less likely to buy UA shoes (compared to 22% last year).

Meanwhile, Nike remains on the innovative cutting edge.

