Now Is the Best Time In 5 Years To Buy Walt Disney Co Stock (DIS)

2016 was a record year at the box office, with sales hitting $11.2 billion. This success is expected to continue this year, with sales projected to eclipse $12 billion. Hollywood is pretty much booming. Today, I want to reveal the best way to profit.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) should be a familiar name. Disney is the second-largest media company in the world by revenue, behind only Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ).

This global media giant owns the industry’s best portfolio of media companies and brands. I expect it to achieve record revenue in 2017. Even better, shares are trading at one of the biggest discount to sales in the last five years.

Disney owns one of the most valuable portfolios of companies in the entire global media industry. Its valuable properties include Walt Disney Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, ESPN, ABC, the Disney Channel, Lucasfilms, and the Star Wars franchise.

Beyond its media properties, Disney operates Disney Theme Parks, a collection of 14 theme parks with locations around the world. The company also owns the merchandising rights for its collection of brands under its consumer brands division, another huge source of revenue.

Despite its industry-leading portfolio of media companies, Disney shares fell into a bear market in 2016, crashing more than 25% from their all-time high above $120 in August of 2015.

Those losses were driven by worries over one Disney holding: ESPN. ESPN had long been a source of big profit growth for Disney. However, with millions of cable subscribers “cutting the cord” in the last few years, investors became nervous ESPN would be a drag on Disney’s profit growth.

Today, I am going to explain why those concerns are misguided – and how it has created one of the best times to invest in Disney in the last five years.

Why I Expect Disney To Deliver Record Revenue In 2017

In the short run, I see some major profit triggers for 2017.

For one, Disney is killing it at the box office. The latest Star Wars release, Rogue One, is a huge winner for Disney with global sales topping $1 billion and climbing. The next Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi, is set to hit theatres in December of 2017. No doubt this movie will also break $1 billion in sales.

Disney also has a mega-hit on its hands with Beauty and the Beast. This movie is delivering huge numbers. Global box office sales just hit $700 million, the fastest movie ever to hit that number. At this pace, Beauty and the Beast has a legitimate shot at breaking the $1 billion mark.

Together, these mega-hits have Disney on pace for a record year at the box office of more than $7.5 billion in sales. They also trigger billions more in revenue from merchandising.

As you can see, despite weakness at ESPN, Disney is hardly limping right now. After a slight drop in the second half of 2016, I expect Disney to deliver record revenue in 2017.

Take a look below. You’ll see Disney’s revenue growth has remained impressive despite weakness at ESPN.

Disney Has Two Key Traits Of A Forever Stock

Disney also looks like a great “forever stock” — a stock that you can buy, hold for the long haul and rely on for consistent gains and dividends year after year. It has two important traits of a forever stock — high barriers to entry and a reliable and growing dividend.

