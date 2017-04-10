J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) to Revamp 50 More of Its Salons in 2017

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) is planning to revamp 50 more of its salons this year.

J C Penney Company Inc says that it will be revamping 50 of its salons to turn them into The Salon By InStyle locations in 2017. The company currently has more than 750 salons that it is planning to revamp.

J C Penney Company Inc is hoping that the more contemporary style of the salons after the revamp will help draw in younger customers. It also believes that this change will strengthen the loyalty of its current customers.

The changes mean that customers will be able to make appointments online and via its mobile app for trips to the J C Penney Company Inc InStyle salons. JCP is also hoping to bring in close to 4,000 skilled stylists to work at its revamped locations. It plans to do this by offering a strong compensation package, more flexibility, commission and career advancement opportunities.

J C Penney Company Inc says that the revamp of the salons will start taking place very soon. It plans to have the InStyle locations ready for customers this summer. The locations will offer “haircuts, color, signature blowouts, hair treatments, extensions and natural styling” to customers.

“By making the necessary investments in our salon operations and stylists, we can successfully leverage the brand recognition of InStyle to continue gaining market share and create a best-in-class shopping destination,” John Tighe, Chief Merchant for J C Penney Company Inc, said in a statement.

JCP stock was up 3% as of noon Monday, but is down 27% year-to-date.