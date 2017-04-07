KFC to Phase Out Chicken Raised on Human Antibiotics

KFC, which is owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ), is planning to phase out all chicken raised on human antibiotics.

KFC says that it is planning to phase out all chicken that are raised antibiotics important to human medicine by the end of 2018. This is an extension of the company’s previous commitment to cut human antibiotics from its boneless chicken.

KFC points out that this commitment will make it the first major fast food chain in the United States to service chicken on the bone that isn’t treated with human antibiotics. It says that it hopes this will help act as a sign for other restaurant chains to make the same changes.

“This is another major milestone in our Re-Colonelization efforts,” Kevin Hochman, President and Chief Concept Officer for KFC U.S., said in a statement. “We know our customers expect the very best fried chicken at a great value. I am especially proud that we are able to make this change without passing the cost along to our guests.”

It isn’t just KFC that is removing antibiotics from its foods. Taco Bell, which also belongs to Yum! Brands, Inc., has also promised to remove chicken treated with human antibiotics from its menu. It has also made the switch to cage-free eggs.

KFC’s decision to cut chicken treated with human antibiotics from its menu is part of a larger trend among fast food chains doing the same. Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Subway are all working to, or already have, removed chicken treated with antibotics from their menus.