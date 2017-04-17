Netflix (NFLX) beats Q1 earnings estimates; subscribers fall short >>> READ MORE
Home > Trading > Trading Advice >

Make Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stock Pay You Big Dividends Again

By selling risk on KMI stock ahead of earnings, we can generate big yields ... just like Kinder Morgan used to pay

By Nicolas Chahine, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Apr 17, 2017, 10:20 am EDT
   
Twitter Logo RSS Logo
Nicolas Chahine

Popular Posts:

Recent Posts:

In October 2016, I shared a Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) trade that yielded more than 60% on money risked. That iron condor range turned out to be near-perfect, so today, I want to sell more risk on KMI stock ahead of its first-quarter earnings report after Wednesday’s bell.

Fundamentally, Kinder Morgan seems pricey given a price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 90. KMI shares have a decent dividend of about 2.3%, but obviously that’s nothing like what investors were used to years ago. Now, it’s low enough that rising interest rates are a real threat.

Today’s bet, however, is meant to trade Wall Street’s perception of KMI’s fair value, not my own assessment of it. And I want to sell risk against support levels that are likely to hold through 2017.

Technically, KMI stock is in the middle of a fairly wide 10-month range and just above a well-consolidated zone. Both of these should provide defense to the bulls.

KMI stock chart view 1
Click to Enlarge

For the short-term, I do have to recognize the potential threat of a bearish technical pattern. Losing the $20.60 per share level could invite momentum sellers all the way down to $19.80, which was the last serious support level.

My position will allow for that much room and more.

How to Trade KMI Stock

The bet: Sell the KMI Jan 2018 $17.50 naked put. This is a bullish trade for which I collect 80 cents to open. But by doing so, I commit to buying the shares at $17.5 if Kinder Morgan falls below it. This is risky, but I am leaving an 18% margin for error from current price which translates into an 85% theoretical chance of success.

Selling naked puts is not suitable for all investors. That’s OK. I can change this trade into a credit put spread to make it tamer.

The alternate: Sell the KMI Jan 2018 $17.5/$15 credit put spread. This too is a bullish trade with the same chances of success, but one where the risk is finite. Yet if successful, selling the spread still yields 19% on money at risk.

I am not required to hold my trades through expiration. I can close either of them at any time for partial gains or losses.

Learn options as easy as 1-2-3 here. Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. You can follow him on Twitter at @racernic and stocktwits at @racernic.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/04/kinder-morgan-inc-kmi-stock-big-dividends/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC