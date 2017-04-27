LuLaRoe Refunds: How to Get Your Money Back for Ripped Leggings

LuLaRoe, a seller of women’s fashion apparel and accessories, is offering refunds to customers with ripped leggings.

LuLaRoe is offering the refunds for ripped leggings through its “Make Good Program”. This program will cover the replacement or refund of leggings that were bought between Jan. 1, 2016 and April 24, 2017.

Here is what LuLaRoe customers need to know about the Make Good Program.

Customers can contact the Independent Fashion Retailer to that the product to start the process.

This person will allow for a refund, gift card or replacement with similar leggings.

The program only includes items that suffered from defects, not those that are affected by normal wear and tear.

Customers will need proof of purchase and the original leggings for the refund or replacement.

Customers that don’t have their proof of purchase may still be able to get a gift card under certain circumstances.

If the original seller can’t be contacted, customers can speak with LuLaRoe’s support team for further help.

The program will only cover claims made through July 31, 2017.

LuLaRoe will be handling the refunds for customers, unless the Independent Fashion Retailer chooses otherwise.

The seller will be responsible for covering the shipment costs of returning and replacing ripped legging.

LuLaRoe is also introducing a Limited Warranty and Happiness Policy. This policy will cover purchases that are made on or after April 25, 2017. This will allow customers with problems to more easily return faulty products in the future.

You can learn more about the LuLaRoe refund policy by following this link.