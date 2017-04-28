3 M&A Deals That Could Happen in the Next Six Months

2017 was said to be the year of the buyout, and so far, it appears that the M&A prediction is coming true. Last year’s market saw several industries struggling and left some solid companies beaten down. That put them in a vulnerable position as some of their more stable competitors looked for ways to profit from the challenging environment.

Source: ©iStock.com/Rawpixel

Not only have market conditions made buyouts look much more enticing, but the Donald Trump administration’s promises to lower corporate taxes and reduce regulations have also given some companies more incentive to look for takeover targets.

Over the next six months, a flurry of M&A activity is possible, especially in sectors where some companies are struggling.

Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ: PNRA ), Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP ) and Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NYSE: WFM ) are all potential takeover targets that may be bought up by rivals this summer if the rumors are to be believed.

