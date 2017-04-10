Malware Warning: Hackers Infecting Computers Through Microsoft Word

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) owners should be wary of Microsoft Word and a malware that targets those who use the software.

Source: Shutterstock

At least two cybersecurity firms ion McAfee Corp and FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) have issued statements warning users about the perils of using Microsoft Word, which hackers have infested with malware that is currently on day zero, so it’s as fresh as they come.

The way the virus works is simple as it targets a vulnerability in Microsoft’s Office suite, infecting Word documents, and then downloading malicious HTML applications that are disguised as makeshift Rich Text files.s

The malware then connects the HTML application to a server located elsewhere where hackers run a custom script to install malware and leave your information vulnerable.

“The vulnerability is bypassing most mitigations; however, as noted above, FireEye email and network products detect the malicious documents. Microsoft Office users are recommended to apply the patch as soon as it is available,” FireEye writes regarding what to do to combat the malware.

The problem has to do with Microsoft Office’s Object Linking and Embedding (OLE) function, which users have exploited a number of times over the last few years.

MSFT stock fell a fraction of a percentage, while FEYE shares grew 0.2% during regular trading hours.