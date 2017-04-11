McDonald’s (Down Under) Is Accepting Applications Via Snapchat

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is now allowing its users in Australia to apply for a job via Snapchat Inc (NYSE: SNAP ).

Fast food chains have been looking for new ways to connect with younger generations recently by releasing more extravagant products, or perhaps healthier ones as companies try to keep up with the interests of Millennials.

McDonald’s is being cute with the idea of using Snapchat to apply for employment with the burger giant through its “Snaplication.” It is a way of making a good first impression in as little time as possible.

In face, the fast food chain noted that due to the nature of Snapchat’s services, you can only spend 10 seconds on your application, so it’s important to pack up as much interesting stuff about yourself as you can.

This application process is even easier than submitting a form or even a resume online as all it takes is 10 seconds of creative genius. The company had plenty to say about its initiative and the reasoning behind it.

“[The applicant’s] personality, positive attitude and enthusiasm are characteristics that are focused on and traits that this tech innovation captures in a simple, yet effective manner,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

MCD stock is up 0.9% and SNAP shares fell 1.2% Tuesday.