Everyone Hates McDonald’s ‘Evil’ New Uniforms

People are comparing them to the dark side in 'Star Wars'

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has launched new uniforms that everyone seems to hate.

McDonald's
Source: Flickr

The fast food chain unveiled new work apparel that is all black, reminding consumers of some of the most evil groups of people in top film franchises such as Star WarsHunger Games and the Star Wars spoof Spaceballs.

“Keep in mind we are living in the 19th Century’s dystopian future vision. McDonalds US goes full Imperial ,” said one user, following the Star Wars theme that everyone seems to have adopted.

The uniforms have been added to 14,000 restaurants as the company seeks to further its vision of becoming the cream of the crop in food in this country.

McDonald’s said it was seeking to “bridge the gap between fashion and function, allowing for an easy transition from the restaurant to a social environment,” in an online statement.

More than 70% of the company’s staff reportedly said they viewed the uniforms in a positive manner, offering a modern look.

is not only getting rid of the colors in their uniforms, but also Hi-C and any happiness in their restaurants,” another user said on Twitter.

McDonald’s new uniforms: inspired by Star Wars or ’50 Shades of Gray’?” added someone else.

MCD stock grew a fraction of a percentage Thursday.

