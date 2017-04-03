Could McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce Make a Comeback?

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) could bring back a blast from the past in the form of its Szechuan Sauce.

Well, the company didn’t mentioned the Asian condiment directly, but many were left nostalgic after the new season of Rick and Morty was released and the McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce was mentioned in an episode.

One of the protagonists of the episode is mad scientist Rick Sanchez and he says he promises “nine more seasons until I get that dipping Sichuan sauce… or 97 more years.”

The return of Rick and Morty was a triumphant one as the show’s third season came out on April 1. Many thought it was an April Fools prank but the show is indeed back and many are loving it.

The first two seasons of series were released in 2014 and 2015, followed by a two-year gap that left many wondering whether or not it would come back. The April 1 comeback was an unexpected one that lit up social media.

“In 1998 they had this promotion for the Disney film Mulan, where they created a new sauce for the McNuggets called Szechuan sauce,” wrote one user with the handle “Rick and Morty Quotes” on Twitter.

Mulan is from northern China, which many know is not remotely close from the Sichuan province where the sauce was first created.