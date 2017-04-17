Meet the Boston Marathon Winner 2017

Do you know who the Boston Marathon winner was?

The event marked a symbol of hope and good prevailing over evil this year, only four years after the April 2013 bombing that took place in the same event and resulted in a cancelled version of it in which some lost their lives and others were injured.

However, the Massachusetts city proved its resilience as the Boston Marathon 2017 was in full stride with participants all over the world seeking victory in the event.

At the end of the day, the winner of the overall event, as well as t he men’s winner, was Geoffrey Kirui, who finished the marathon in an official time of 2:09:37. It was his first time running in Boston.

“I’m very happy,” Kirui told WBZ-TV’s David Wade. “As Kenyans, I’m happy to see we have performed well.”

The Kenya man wasn’t the only person from his country to perform well as Kenya woman Edna Kiplagat posted a time of 2:21:52 to mark a resounding victory over any other women in the event.

“It feels great for me to come and win Boston,” she told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton. “It was my fastest time, and extremely great.”

Second place overall went to Galen Rupp who is originally from Oregon and was close to Kirui to the finish line, narrowly winning the Boston Marathon 2017.