Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock Still Has Plenty of Time to Grow

Despite significant concerns about how the markets would absorb the unprecedented administration of President Trump, the anxiety was largely unfounded. Several market sectors, including the volatile technology and semiconductor arenas, have experienced bigly returns. A shining example is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ). Mostly left for dead in 2015 when MU stock tumbled more than 59%, shares stormed back last year, gaining 53%.

Of course, much more work is required. To come back to parity from a 59% loss, a shareholder would need a 144% return on investment. Therefore, in all fairness, the rally of 2016 was mostly beneficial for Micron stock speculators, not long-time investors.

Nevertheless, recent chart action from MU stock is encouraging for all vested players.

On a year-to-date basis, Micron stock is up 22%. This figure puts Micron stock in the lead against several names in the chip-making sphere. For instance, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT ), which has far more stable financials than MU stock — is up 16%. Micron also beats out Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ), which is up “only” 8.5%.



Click to Enlarge While this has strong upside implications for MU stock, some worries for the overall sector are creeping back in. The exchange-traded fund Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA: SMH ) has lost nearly 4% for the current month.

Some of the heavy weights, including Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) are actually negative for the year.

Should investors brace for potential damage control for Micron stock?

MU Stock May Fight Some Industry Headwinds

The idea of a corrective downside occurring is completely logical. InvestorPlace contributor Will Ashworth struck a cautious tone with Micron stock, arguing a lack of “easy money” growth potential. He also points out an increasing number of analysts going bullish on MU stock. This trend combines with the fact that fewer analysts are sitting on the fence. However, this may also suggest that people are buying into Micron stock after the positive news has long since passed.

I don’t disagree — the easy money has likely been made, mostly because I speak in hindsight. But the underlying catalysts that sparked the initial rally in MU stock are still valid. First, the computer chip supply glut negatively impacting all semiconductors has definitely eased; otherwise, we’d be having a different conversation. And Micron’s dominance of the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), as reported by InvestorPlace contributor Chris Fraley, will drive momentum further.

To be clear, I’m on the bull train for Micron stock. My biggest concern, though, is the recent slowdown in the underlying sector. This is not a “panic mode” situation; rather, it’s a tap on the shoulder moment. If I’m going to take a risk on a semiconductor company, I’d like to go with the stronger candidates. MU stock certainly qualifies.

Micron Stock Is a Well-Balanced Tech Play

The Altman Z-score, which aggregates five metrics to gauge a company’s financial stability, is illustrative here. Virtually no semiconductor company was left unfazed by the demand depression in the industry. Therefore, most everyone took a hit. It’s where they absorbed the damage that truly matters.

