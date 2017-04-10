Confirmation off and on the Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) chart puts shares in position for higher prices. But in lieu of getting naked long MU stock, a limited-risk, bull call spread offers investors a stronger-looking alternative to ride this tiger smartly. Let me explain.

A couple months back CNBC’s James Cramer called MU stock “a tiger that needs to be ridden.” The Mad Money host and former fund manager proffered Micron as being in the sweet spot with its solid mix of DRAM, NAND, flash memory and a market just entering a new cyclical bull market.

At the time, a late-December earnings beat produced a year-over-year 33% jump in MU stock’s bottom-line, Micron’s first profit in four quarters and 19% sales growth after shrinking for six straight quarters. The combination of factors were key takeaways suggesting the boom period for Micron had just begun.

Fast (or maybe more aptly, flash) forward and Micron’s more recent earnings report from March 23 went a long ways towards reinforcing and confirming continued upside for MU stock.

For starters the company delivered a second-straight profit for its second quarter as earnings jumped sequentially by 175% and topped Street views on 77 cents a share. What’s more and looking forward, Micron announced a Q3 profit and sales forecast well-above analyst estimates.

The apparent bull market underway in Micron is being helped along by “rocketing demand” for chips, substantial and growing margins and continued weakness in NAND and DRAM supply entering the market.

Net, net it’s great news for MU stock and investors reacted accordingly. In the immediate aftermath shares jumped higher by 7.5%, but did give up intraday gains of nearly 13%. The even better news is the Micron chart now looks to be in better position to continue its bull market.

Micron Stock Daily Chart

Look at the daily chart of MU stock chart and it’s hard not to appreciate a classic uptrend that has emerged over the 11 months. What’s also apparent, above and beyond MU’s series of higher highs and higher lows, is the very similar and constructive post-earnings consolidation work now developing.

Much like in December when Micron beat the Street and investors rushed enthusiastically into MU stock, shares have been digesting overbought gains marked initially by extreme price action outside the upper Bollinger Band and an extended stochastics condition.

