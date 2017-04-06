Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Could Be Gutted

As Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) prepares to announce third-quarter earnings on April 27, a lot of analysts are pounding the table for MSFT stock. Including writers at InvestorPlace.

Profits from the cloud and hardware keep growing, as does the dividend, writes Aaron Levitt. Artificial intelligence will cause a major rally, writes Joseph Hargett. A collar strategy can help you grab your share of the action, adds Chris Tyler.

All this is true. The company is expecting 69 cents per share of earnings and revenue of $23.62 billion in its next report. That would mean 7% growth on the top line over 2016, and 12.9% growth on the bottom line. Not too shabby.

But there is a cloud overhanging this story, and the great stories of all Big Tech stock for that matter. That is, governments around the world are seeing foreign tech stocks as tax scofflaws, and are lining up to collect.

Business Is Fine, People Are Wonderful

On the surface, everything seems good at Microsoft. The company is competing fiercely against its cloud rivals, and winning.

The Azure cloud is a growing threat to Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Amazon Web Services, according to analysts. Microsoft is delivering new marketing solutions through an alliance with Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE ), the two clouds operating in tandem to create and test advertising graphics.

Microsoft is also coming after Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) in the PC business. Its control over the game market is big enough for it to ban emulators of other systems. It is improving the security of its Office 365 suite against Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), so that hackers who are locked out of e-mail can’t just offer their malicious links in Word documents.

From a business standpoint, Microsoft is running on all cylinders. Its scale means there are fewer companies that can compete with it, and it is successfully competing with those companies that remain.

What could go wrong?

