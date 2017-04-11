Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ends Support for Windows Vista

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced that it will no longer be supporting Windows Vista with patches and upgrades.

Source: Microsoft

Codenamed Longhorn, the operating system arrived in 2006 with high expectations as the company hyped up Windows Vista with plenty of new features that would appeal to users, both old and new.

The Microsoft creation came in with a new user interface and a new file system, but Longhorn proved to be a complicated task and the end result was a disaster of an OS that was mostly panned by users and critics alike.

Windows Vista was supposed to come equipped with a new Windows Future Storage (WinFS) file system, which was cancelled because it was not completed properly in time, and users were left with a mediocre storage system.

The new user interface that came with the system was Aero, which gave Vista a new look that was almost surreal. Blurred edges and bright backgrounds with a departure from everything that users were used to made the OS a difficult one to absorb for some.

However, it appears as if some users took a liking to Vista, or perhaps they were simply too lazy to upgrade to a newer Microsoft OS. Either way, the company will no longer release updates or support for the OS.

MSFT stock fell 0.3% on Tuesday.