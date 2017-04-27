9 Things to Know About New Weight Watchers CEO Mindy Grossman

Mindy Grossman has been appointed as the new Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW ) CEO.

Here are nine things to know about the retail entrepreneur:

She has 38 years working with consumer brands, including Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE Tommy Hilfiger .

(NYSE: . Her most recent role was as the CEO of HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSNI

(NASDAQ: Grossman will take over as Weight Watchers CEO in July. The company will have an interim CEO until then.

She will also join the company’s board.

Grossman’s resignation from HSN will be effective as of May 24 and the company is in search of new leadership.

She also serves as the chairman of the National Retail Federation.