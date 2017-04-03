Monday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

U.S. stock futures are headed for a mixed open this morning, as pressure from falling oil prices applies pressure in the first trading day of the second quarter. Crude fell in Asian trading due to global oversupply worries in the wake of higher U.S. rig counts and rising U.S. shale production. A stronger U.S. dollar also put pressure on oil prices, and is helping to pressure futures early this morning.

Against this backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.07%, S&P 500 futures are almost flat and Nasdaq-100 futures have gained 0.1%.

On the options front, volume came in relatively average considering both the quarter and the month came to an end on Friday. Overall, only about 13.6 million calls and 12.4 million puts changed hands on Friday. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio ticked lower to 0.56, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.64 for a third consecutive session.

Driving Friday’s options volume, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) remained on top among options traders after outperforming all other Dow stocks for the quarter. Elsewhere, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) capped a strong week of gains by throwing its hat in the ring of bidders for Toshiba’s NAND flash memory unit. Finally, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) trades ex-dividend today, driving heavy call volume.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Judging by the first quarter, 2017 could be a banner year for AAPL stock. The shares outperformed all others on the Dow Jones, gaining more than 23% so far on the year.

The quarter was marked by a strong corporate earnings and plenty of speculation surrounding the next iteration of the iPhone. While AAPL stock has consolidated in recent sessions, the shares remain just shy of all-time high territory and should be bolstered by growing round-number support in the $140 region.

Options traders appear to be rallying behind the recent strength, as Friday’s volume topped 895,000 contracts, with calls snapping up 63% of the day’s take. What’s more, the April put/call open interest ratio may have put in a top on Wednesday last week, as the reading has moderated from a peak of 0.96 to hover at 0.95 for the past two sessions. A reversal higher could be a sign of short-term concern, but if today’s activity drives the reading lower, we could see AAPL trend higher heading into April expiration.

