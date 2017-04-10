Monday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Facebook Inc (FB) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

U.S. stock futures are trading slightly higher this morning, as geopolitical concerns weigh heavily on traders. Escalation in rhetoric from Russia and Iran followed on the heels of the U.S.’s airstrike in Syria last week, and oil prices are rising this morning as a result. Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will speak after the close of trading this afternoon, and will take part in a Q&A session at the University of Michigan.

Against this volatile backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.04%, S&P 500 futures have gained 0.1% and Nasdaq-100 futures have gained 0.06% lower.

On the options front, volume came in average heading into the weekend, as about 13.2 million calls and 12.9 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio ticked higher to 0.67, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.61.

Driving Friday’s options volume, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) saw mixed volume despite the leak of rumored specifications for the next-generation iMacs. Meanwhile, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is preparing a set of “call-to-action” features for news partners to promote signups, and Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) was bolstered by bullish commentary from Raymond James.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Rumors about the specs for the latest Apple iMac hit the Street on Friday, but AAPL stock options traders showed little interest.

The biggest shocker among the list provided from MacRumors was that Apple was moving away from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) Core i7 chips and into Intel Xeon E3 chips — a move that analysts speculate will allow new iMac to take advantage of ECC (error correcting code) memory utilized by more professional and business model desktop PCs.

It’s unusual for AAPL stock to not be moved by product rumors, and even more so for options traders to essentially “sigh.” Total volume on AAPL on Friday was respectable at 733,000 contracts, but puts and calls were split right down the middle, hinting at a rather inordinate indifference from this typically speculative crowd.

Looking out to May options, we find more of the same, with the back-month’s put/call open interest ratio arriving at 1.03. In fact, AAPL may not see an uptick in options sentiment until the shares seriously put in a challenge to overhead resistance at $145.

