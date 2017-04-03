How to Remove Ms. Pac-Man From Google Maps

Users of Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google Maps app are starting to grow weary of Ms. Pac-Man’s presence.

Luckily for these users, there is a way to remove Ms. Pac-Man from the Google Maps app. Those that are on an Android device can got into their device settings to remove the update with the character. This is down by going to Settings>Applications>Maps and selecting the “More” option. Once here, the user can chose to uninstall updates.

It is important to note that this will have the user uninstalling all updates to Google Maps. This will reduce the app back to the version that was available on the device when it came from the factory. Updating the app again after Ms. Pac-Man is gone is a good idea.

Owners of a device running Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iOS may not find it as easy to remove Ms. Pac-man from the Google Maps app. They can’t chose to simply uninstall updates. However, they can go back to a previous version if they have backed up their device to iTunes recently.

This is also an option that may not sit well with users of the devices and may seem a bit extreme. This is especially true since the Ms. Pac-Man feature on Google Maps will turn itself off automatically on Tuesday, which is tomorrow.

Desktop users that are desperate to remove Ms. Pac-Man from Google Maps are out of luck. They will just have to wait until tomorrow to be rid of her, reports Metro.

Ms. Pac-Man was added to Google Maps for April Fool’s Day. This isn’t the first time that the company has done something like this. Back in 2015, it added Pac-Man to the app as its April Fool’s day surprise.