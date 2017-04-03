Why Amgen, Inc. Stock (AMGN) Is My Top Buy for Dividend Growth and Upside

Have you ever read something in the financial media and thought: is this even news?

I know. Every day, right?

I had that feeling on March 21, when I read a Bloomberg story saying that one type of stock — dividend growers — outperforms all others as interest rates rise.

To back it up, Bloomberg and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) looked at the performance of 50 stocks the bank sees as likely to hike their payouts by an average of 12% this year. (I’ll reveal — and rank — the 4 strongest names from this list in just a moment.)

The verdict? The “Goldman 50” beat the market between the end of June 2016 and March 21 of this year—a period that saw the Fed drop two quarter-point rate hikes on us.

It wasn’t even close. The dividend growers were up 10 points on the S&P 500 on March 21—and on March 15, they were up 11.9%, the widest spread in any 8.5-month period since the financial crisis.

Source: Bloomberg.com

Well, knock me over with a feather.

Fact is, Goldman and Bloomberg didn’t have to cobble together 50 stocks to tell us dividend-growth addicts what we already know: dividend growers are practically guaranteed to outperform—not only when the Fed sends rates up, but in all market weather.

There’s already a pile of research that says so. Like the study from ETF provider Realty Shares I told you about on March 24.

The company, which specializes in dividend funds, produced data starting way back on January 31, 1972 and ending where Goldman/Bloomberg pick up: at the end of June 2016.

The findings? See for yourself:

None of this is to say that what Goldman and Bloomberg have done is a waste of time—far from it.

By targeting stocks expected to hike their payouts double-digits, on average, this year, they’ve handed us a nice jumping-off point to start searching for the next great dividend growers.

Now it’s up to us to take things further—and I’m going to do just that, grinding down the list with five filters I use to find top-quality dividend-growth stocks every day.

They are:

A respectable dividend yield: I want to see a dividend yield that at least beats the 1.9% the average S&P 500 stock pays (and the higher the better), so we’ll set our bar at around 2.3%. A reasonable payout ratio, or the percentage of trailing-twelve month earnings that went out to investors as dividends. I demand a ratio of 50% at most. A strong history of earnings and sales growth. A price-to-earnings ratio below that of the market. Manageable debt, which is key to keeping payouts popping higher as rates do the same.

After running the Goldman 50 through that obstacle course, I’ve narrowed the list to four. But going from here to a buy decision is still a big leap.

So let’s dive deeper and rank these survivors, starting with …

