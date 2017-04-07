National Beer Day 2017: 10 Beer Memes to Celebrate

Today, April 7, 2017, is National Beer Day!

National Beer Day got its start back in 2009 when one man, Justin Smith, was celebrating and promoting it on social media. His actions were noticed and the event grew over time. Now it takes place every year on April 7.

National Beer Day may be a newer holiday, but its origins are much older. April 7, was when the Cullen–Harrison Act went into affect. This law changed the definition of an intoxicating beverage. It wasn’t the actual day that prohibition in the United States came to an end. That took place on Dec. 5, 1933.

When the Cullen–Harrison Act was enacted in 1933, many people went out celebrating. This served as the inspiration for holding National Beer Day on April 7.

Those celebrating National Beer Day can also use the hashtag #NationalBeerDay on social media websites, such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), to share their experiences with others. The event is also now recognized by Virginia Governor Terence McAuliffe, which makes it an official holiday in the state.

