Netflix, Inc. Earnings: The Single Most Important Number

Earnings season kicked off with an interesting report from Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ). It really was the definition of a mixed bag, and NFLX stock acted accordingly, rising at the open before succumbing to weakness shortly thereafter.

Netflix’s revenues merely met expectations, second-quarter sales estimates were shy, and net adds in the quarter were below the consensus mark. However, earnings beat estimates, and the Q2 net add guide was above expectations.

All in all, NFLX stock didn’t have the post-market firepower investors are accustomed to seeing after earnings. Netflix bounced around after-hours, started Tuesday higher but dipped with the rest of the market after the fact.

Why?

Well, Wall Street is trying to balance subscriber growth with profitability when it comes to Netflix. Q1 was poor sub growth with good profitability. Q2 will be good sub growth with poor profitability.

These quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in sub growth and profitability, though, are just noise in the bigger picture for Netflix. That bigger picture is a company that is both growing quickly and becoming more profitable. It is a win-win, long-term trend.

That is why I am largely ignoring the specific quarterly numbers which Netflix investors have long been obsessed with. Instead, I am choosing to focus on one number from the Q1 report.

The Most Important Number From The Netflix Report

That number is 7%.

7% is how high Netflix management thinks operating margins will reach this year. That is up dramatically from the 4% run-rate we have seen over the past two years. It represents the undeniable fact that sub growth and revenue scale are driving operating expense leverage.

It also represents the undeniable fact that quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in profitability are just noise. In Q4, Netflix guided for 7% operating margins in full-year 2017. In Q1, management affirmed that 7% full-year operating margin target. That confirmation came despite significant margin oscillation between Q1 and Q2.

Simply put, Netflix just didn’t invest as much in original content in Q1 as they had in prior quarters. As a result, sub growth lagged, but profitability soared. Netflix expects to ramp back up content investment in Q2. Consequently, subscriber growth is expected to pick up and profitability is expected to compress.

Big picture, investors should ignore the quarterly noise. Instead, they should focus on the fact that operating margins are expected to nearly double this year. That is impressive, especially for a company getting knocked for spending too much.

Next Page