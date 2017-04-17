Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock Sentenced to Purgatory After Q1 Earnings

The first-quarter earnings report from Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) had the opportunity to provide an interesting peek into the market’s sentiment toward NFLX stock, and we got it. But it wasn’t at all what investors might expect.

First-quarter profits beat the consensus, with earnings of 40 cents per share topping estimates by 3 cents. However, subscriber growth disappointed relative to even Netflix’s seemingly cautious guidance. Q2 guidance came in above expectations, though, which fits the narrative coming from Netflix itself.

Guidance given in January after Netflix’s Q4 results set the table for a slightly different view. The company projected lower subscriber growth in Q1, due to a tough comparison (including Netflix’s global launch the year before) and a back-loaded content slate.

But Netflix also guided for improved subscriber growth over the rest of the year, thanks to a stronger content slate. And it forecast a sharp jump in operating margins to about 9% for Q1, and 7% for the full year as some of those content and marketing costs kicked in.

In other words, Netflix seemed to set up 2017 as the first step in Netflix stock moving away from being a pure growth play — one in which investor attention focused solely on subscriber numbers. Bears on NFLX stock often have derided the fact that Netflix earnings “don’t matter.” Yet the company itself seems intent on countering that narrative, including an aim detailed in the Q4 shareholder letter to “balance growth and profitability.”

From that standpoint, the Q1 Netflix earnings report seems likely to do little to settle the argument between the bears and the bulls.

Netflix Earnings Were Good Enough

Netflix stock is down modestly in after-hours trading, but I’d expect a reversal. There’s enough in the Q1 report to keep NFLX stock elevated — at least for now.

In its first-quarter shareholder letter, Netflix doubled down on its 2017 narrative, telling readers that “starting this year, we can be primarily measured by revenue growth and (global) operating margins as our primary metrics.” Perhaps not coincidentally, Netflix earnings look strong on both fronts.

Revenue increased 34.7% year-over-year in Q1, pretty much matching Street estimates. Guidance for a 31% jump in Q2 appears ahead of expectations as well. Subscriber growth did narrowly miss guidance. But Netflix is projecting 3.2 million net additions in Q2 — nearly double the year-prior total. The argument heading into the quarter — that better content would drive more growth after Q1 — seems to hold.

Meanwhile, operating margin for Q1 came in at a handsome 9.7%. There, too, Netflix is sticking to its story, with Q2 EBIT margin guided down to 4.4%, with much of the difference coming from the shift of the new season of House of Cards into Q2.

Netflix stock neared an all-time high heading into the report, and is down a bit under 2% in early after-hours trading. There could be some weakness in NFLX stock on Tuesday, if only because of what a 3%+ gain on Monday priced in.

That said, Netflix bears expecting a post-earnings collapse should be disappointed.

