New on Amazon Prime Video: What’s Coming for May 2017

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ: AMZN ) next month?

Source: Amazon

There’s plenty of new film and TV coming out on the subscription-based service in May, proving that the e-commerce retailer’s video capabilities and offerings are on par with the likes of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) nowadays.

Classics such as Gone With the Wind and The Wizard of Oz will be available to subscribers next month, along with popular contemporary TV shows such as Vikings. Here’s the full selection of new movies and series on Amazon Prime Video:

TV

WellieWishers Season 1 – 5/1/17

Vikings Season 4b – 5/2/17

I Love Dick * (Amazon Original & HDR/UHD) Season 1 – 5/12/17

Boardwalk Empire Season 5 – 5/21/17

Dino Dana * (Amazon Original) Season 1 – 5/26/17

Poldark Season 2 – 5/27/17

Movies:

A Christmas Story – 5/1/17

A View to a Kill (1985) – 5/1/17

Amhi Jaato Amucha Gava – 5/1/17

Anolkhi – 5/1/17

Arrowhead (1952) – 5/1/17

Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labor Of Love) – 5/1/17

Bad Influence (1990) – 5/1/17

Bait Shop (2008) – 5/1/17

Bala Gau Kashi Angaai – 5/1/17

Cabin Fever (2003) – 5/1/17

Cabin Fever 2 (2009) – 5/1/17

Catacombs (2007) – 5/1/17

Cecil B. Demented (2000) – 5/1/17

Chuck & Buck (2000) – 5/1/17

Daagdi Chaawl – 5/1/17

Dark Blue (2003) – 5/1/17

Devta – 5/1/17

Dr. No (1963) – 5/1/17

Fatal Instinct (1993) – 5/1/17

For Your Eyes Only (1981) – 5/1/17

From Russia with Love (1964) – 5/1/17

Goldeneye (1995) – 5/1/17

Gone with the Wind – 5/1/17

Jyotibacha Nawas – 5/1/17

Khichdi – 5/1/17

Law of The Lawless (1964) – 5/1/17

Licence to Kill (1989) – 5/1/17

Life is Beautiful – 5/1/17

Maximum Security (1990) – 5/1/17

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988) – 5/1/17

Moonraker (1979) – 5/1/17

Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2 – 5/1/17

Naked Gun 2 &1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) – 5/1/17

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) – 5/1/17

Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad (1988) – 5/1/17

Nick of Time (1995) – 5/1/17

No Way Out (1987) – 5/1/17

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) – 5/1/17

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) – 5/1/17

Pride – 5/1/17

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977) – 5/1/17

Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008) – 5/1/17

School Ties (1992) – 5/1/17

Siddharth – 5/1/17

Small Soldiers (1998) – 5/1/17

Star Kid (1998) – 5/1/17

Sucker Punch (2008) – 5/1/17

Teenkahon – 5/1/17

The Bad News Bears (1976) – 5/1/17

The Doors (1991) – 5/1/17

Thunderball (1965) – 5/1/17

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) – 5/1/17

Winter’s Bone (2010) – 5/1/17

The Wizard of Oz – 5/1/17

Denial – 5/3/17

Youth in Oregon – 5/4/17

A Fistful of Dollars (1967) – 5/4/17

Manchester by the Sea * (Amazon Original) – 5/5/17

The Ardennes – 5/6/17

Jackie Brown – 5/7/17

A Hologram for the King (2016) – 5/12/17

Me Before You (2016) – 5/19/17

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016) – 5/20/17

Moonlight – 5/21/17

Paradise Lost 2: Revelations – 5/21/17

Seasons – 5/24/17

Tomake Chai – 5/24/17

The Duel (2016) – 5/28/17

AMZN shares boomed 1% during regular trading hours Monday.