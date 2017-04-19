New Google Earth Update Gets Rave Reviews

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has updated Google Earth, which now exists in a way unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Source: Google

The company has changed the face and functionalities of Google Earth in order for the feature to offer more stories about certain areas of the world and their surroundings. The update comes a few days ahead of Earth Day.

“We’re starting with more of a consumption experience,” Sean Askay, engineering manager for Google Earth, said at a press preview. ” The move also includes knowledge cards, which offer you a piece of information about the place that you explore in the planet.

“Voyager” is another feature of the new tech marvel that takes you through one of dozens of journeys throughout the Earth via the app, each of which has been curated by a professional working for Alphabet.

There are also 20,000 or so options available to you if you click the “Feeling Lucky” key, essentially taking you to a journey through a lesser-known region of the world that has all sorts of wonderful characteristics.

Google Earth has also been updated in order to appease the mining industry, including land mines. One such organization that depends on this feature is Australia’s Department of Environment and Conservation, which uses the company’s mapping capabilities to discover new coral formations.

GOOG stock grew 0.3% Wednesday, while GOOGL shares are up 0.2%.