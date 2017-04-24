New on Netflix in May 2017: 24 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) next month?

May will be a good time to subscribe to the online streaming site as the selection of films available to those willing to pay $9.99 a month includes everything from a Quentin Tarantino classic, an Academy Award winner and a beautiful animated film for the whole family.

Additionally, the new Netflix movies that are being rolled out in May include a series of offerings that are originals produced by the online streaming site.

Even among the more obscure films available next month, there are some good ones to watch out for such as The Place Beyond the Pines.

Available May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

(2014) Chocolat (2000)

(2000) Decanted (2016)

(2016) Drifter (2017)

(2017) Forrest Gump (1994)

(1994) Happy Feet (2006)

(2006) In the Shadow of Iris – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 2

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Available May 5

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 6

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

Available May 7

The Host (2013)

(2013) LoveTrue (2016)

Available May 8

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Available May 9

All We Had (2016)

Available May 12

Mindhorn – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM Sahara – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 16

The Break-Up (2006)

(2006) The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Available May 19

BLAME! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 22

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

(2009) They Call Us Monsters (2017)

Available May 24

Southpaw (2015)

Available May 26

I am Jane Doe (2017)

(2017) War Machine – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

