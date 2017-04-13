Nintendo Direct 2017: 12 Biggest Highlights

A new Nintendo Direct went live on Wednesday and it included lots of good news for Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) fans.

Here are the biggest highlights from the Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo is releasing a neon yellow Joy-Con and Joy-Con strap.

More footage of Splatoon 2 and Arms was shown off in the video.

Several new games, such as Disgaea 5 Complete, Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition, Battle Summoners: Nightwar and Project Mekuru were announced for the Switch.

Three new Link Amiibo were announced with them being the Majora’s Mask, Twilight Princess and Skyward Sword versions of the character.

There will also be three new Splatoon Amiibo coming out.

Hey! Pikmin is coming to the 3DS on July 28 and a Pikman Amiibo will be released on the same day.

Cloud, Corrin, and Bayonetta Amiibo are coming out on July 21 and each character will have two versions available.

Three new Kirby games were also announced during the Nintendo Direct to celebrate the character’s 25 anniversary.

Monster Hunter Stories and Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters will be coming to the 3DS this Fall.

Ever Oasis will be coming to the 3DS on June 23.

RPG Maker FES will come out for the 3DS on Jun 27

Culdcept Revolt will be released on the 3DS obAugust 29.

This isn’t all of the news that was announced during the Nintendo Direct that came out yesterday, but it is some of the biggest. You can check out the whole Nintendo Direct video for yourself below.