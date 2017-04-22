Not Even Amazon.com, Inc (AMZN) Can Kill This Business

The car business is in trouble. But it could actually help one of my holdings in Top Stock Advisor. Let me explain…

On April 3, Autodata released March sales numbers and they revealed that vehicle sales fell to the lowest level in more than two years. Auto sales have risen every year since the financial crisis and hit a record 17.6 million vehicles last year.

But since the turn of the New Year sales have begun to fade.

And the situation is likely only to get worse.

You see, used-car prices are beginning to fall. According to the National Automobile Dealers Association, used car prices fell roughly 4% in February and are likely to continue heading that direction as a plethora of previously leased vehicles hit the market. The weakness in used-car prices puts pressure on new car sales.

Think about it this way. If the price of a used car isn’t that much different from a brand spanking new one… why not get a new vehicle? But as used car prices fall, then the disparity in price makes it easier for consumers to choose used.

But the real problem looming in the auto industry — one hardly anyone is talking about and which could have a devastating effect on our economy — is the uptick in defaults and delinquencies.

Thanks to record low interest rates, the lengthening of auto loan terms (you can now get a 97-month auto loan… that’s eight years!) and the push onto “subprime” borrowers, usually defined as someone with a credit score of 620 or less, auto debt has skyrocketed. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, that debt now totals a record $1.1 trillion.

What’s worse is that in order to keep selling cars, lenders have loosened underwriting standards and are now giving auto loans to even less creditworthy individuals (those with credit scores below 550) and even to borrowers with no credit history at all. In other words, people who can’t afford a car. There’s a really annoying ad on the radio airwaves in Austin that has a little jingle that goes something like this: “In a pickle? Don’t worry, we can get you into a new car only a nickel. No credit, bad credit, doesn’t matter. With my nickel, pickle sale, you could be driving a new car for only a nickel.”

Remember what happened when lenders gave subprime borrowers money to buy a home they couldn’t afford? It didn’t end well… and it’s not going to end well in the auto industry either.

And like I said, delinquencies are on the rise. The value of auto loans that are at least 30 days in default currently totals $23 billion, up 14% in just the last year.

Now that used-car prices are beginning to fall it could kick the default cycle into high gear. Here’s how this vicious cycle will play out: First, because of the easy credit policies and extended loan terms, many buyers have no equity in their cars. And with used-car prices falling, they will become even more “underwater” in their loans. So they’ll do exactly what many folks who borrowed too much on their homes did… mail the keys back and look for a cheaper version.

While many companies — either on the lending side or the vehicle-selling side — will be negatively affected, not every company will be a victim of the collapse of the auto sector…

