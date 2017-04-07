When I last checked in on Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), shares were bumping up against technical resistance in the $110 region. I was concerned that NVDA stock was in for a bit of short-term weakness due to broad market factors and underappreciation from the brokerage community.

Source: Shutterstock

As it turns out, I was right on the money.

Following a minor downgrade from Pacific Crest “underweight” from “sector weight,” Nvidia stock retreated sharply and is now perched on support in the $100 region. The drop shouldn’t be unexpected for Nvidia shareholders, as many speculative investors are looking to take profits following NVDA’s blockbuster rally in 2016.

Yes, there are still more than a few hangers-on from that rally, and gyrations in the broad market and blips from the brokerage community are sure to spark rounds of panic selling.

But Nvidia’s long-term outlook remains solidly bullish, and if you are a buy-and-hold trader, my recommendations from March 22 still stand.

If you are more of a speculative trader, however, then the recent pullback in Nvidia stock represents a short-term bullish trading opportunity.

Charts and Sentiment

Technically speaking, NVDA shares have bounced between support at $100 and resistance in the $110 and $120 region since the start of 2017. The shares are currently trading near the bottom edge of this range, and appear ready to head higher once again.



Click to Enlarge

What’s more, NVDA stock is on the verge of short-term oversold territory, increasing the likelihood that technical buyers could move in and support the shares.

Sentiment, meanwhile, has shifted a bit since late March. Thomson/First Call now reports that 19 of the 35 analysts following NVDA stock rate it a “buy” or better, down slightly over the past couple of weeks. The consensus 12-month price target now rests at $113.72 and represents a 12.8% premium to yesterday’s close. All in all, there is still room for potential upgrades or price target increases that could emerge from Nvidia’s growing presence in the automotive and internet of things operations.

Options traders, meanwhile, have grown more cautious, which should be a good thing for NVDA as it means we are far from disconcerting bullish euphoria on the shares. Currently, the April/May put/call open interest ratio arrives at 0.97, up from the equivalent March put/call OI ratio of 0.8 taken a few weeks ago.

