Panera Hiring 10,000 in 2017 to Expand Delivery Service

Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ: PNRA ) is planning to hire 10,000 employees to help expand for its delivery service.

Source: Shutterstock

Panera Bread Co wants to add these delivery jobs to its restaurants by the end of the year. It wants 40% of its locations to offer delivery. This is a huge increase over its current delivery efforts, which include 15% of its locations.

Of the 10,000 new employees being hired by Panera Bread Co, 75% of them will be delivery drivers. The others will gain jobs in food preparation. The drivers will have to use their own vehicles to make the deliveries. PNRA President Blaine Hurst says that locations that offer delivery see about a 10% increase in weekly sales.

Panera Bread Co has been offering delivery at some of its locations since 2015. The company charges a $3 delivery fee. Most of its locations offer delivery from 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m, reports Reuters.

Panera Bread Co isn’t the only restaurant chain that is interested in delivery. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) and Yum! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE: YUM ) KFC are also testing delivery out a some of their locations. MCD is using UberEATS for its delivery service.

Panera Bread Co’s delivery plans are slightly different. Rather than use a service that would charge it a commission fee, it will handle the whole process on its own. The option will also be connected to its loyalty program and will earn customers rewards and let them save favorite orders.

Panera Bread Co, and other fast food chains, are adding delivery options in hopes of reaching new customers. So far, it seems like these efforts may be working.