LIST: 20 Payless ShoeSource Stores Closing in 2017

Payless ShoeSource is planning to close some 400 stores as it files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Here is a list of some of the Payless ShoeSource stores that will be closing this year.

Northway Mall, Anchorage, Alaska

2048 Story Rd, San Jose, Calif.

Creekside Sc, Lakewood, Colo.

Lake Fredrica Shopping Center, Orlando, Fla.

8201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, Fla.

Savannah Mall, Savannah, Ga.

5607 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, Ill.

New Cut Market Center, Louisville, Ky.

Algiers Plaza, New Orleans, La.

Federal Plaza, Rockville, Md.

5616 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, Mich.

Big Rapids Commons S/C. Big Rapids, Mich.

29 W Fordham Rd, Bronx, N.Y.

219 West 34Th Street #223, New York, N.Y.

3390 S High St, Columbus, Ohio

7401 S Shields Blvd, Oklahoma City, Okla.

3122 Lamar Ave, Memphis, Tenn.

Pearland Parkway Village, Houston, Texas

Haygood Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, Va.

Grand Avenue Mall, Milwaukee, Wis.

You can follow this link to see the full list of Payless ShoeSource locations that will be closing during 2017. This is only a small portion of that list. To make searching easier, remember to use Ctrl+F to search for cities, states or locations.

The Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy likely won’t come as much of a surprise. Reports from late March claimed that the company was considering filing Chapter 11 partially due to poor mall traffic. These initial reports claimed that the company would close between 400 and 500 stores, but that it was originally planning to close up to 1,000 locations.

Payless ShoeSource operates roughly 4,000 stores across 30 countries. The company says that it will continue to operate as it restructures under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.