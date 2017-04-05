PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Defends Controversial Kendall Jenner Ad

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP ) is defending its Kendall Jenner ad that is causing controversy.

The advertisement features crowds protesting in a city as police block off a street. In the ad, Kendall Jenner is doing a photo shoot as the crowd of protesters pass by her. The celebrity joins the protesters as they march up to the police line. Jenner then evidently brings the conflict to an end to the conflict by offering a can of Pepsi to one of the officers.

The new PepsiCo, Inc. ad isn’t being well-received. Here are some comments from the YouTube video.

“Profiting from the real struggle that people of color and more importantly the black people face with the authorities while misleading the public from the seriousness of the issue is just a work of a damn devil.”

“i cant believe kendall jenner single-handedly ended police bruality with a can of fucking pepsi (sarcasm)”

“WOW!! What a terrible depiction of the 60’s Vietnam protest. And they decided to use Kendall?? Why? Because she’s a “Kardashian” smh! What an insulting and disrespectful ad.”

“This commercial is resonant with the Martin Luther Ming speech “I had a Pepsi”. On a serious note this commercial only made me a new fan of Sprite.”

“At least this trash commercial is bringing left and right wingers together to both roast this bullshit.”

Despite the strong backlash against the commercial, PepsiCo, Inc. is standing by it. The soda company says that the ad is supposed to show people from cultures can come together for peace.

You can check out the controversial PepsiCo, Inc. ad for yourself below.