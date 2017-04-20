Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHMP) Leads 14 Activist Investor Reports

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC.

If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors. There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

Here are 14 recent notable filings:

New Activist Investor Filings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL ) – ASP MD Investco LP has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 23.08% ownership stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings.

EnerNOC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOC ) – Periam Ltd has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 5.00% ownership stake in EnerNOC.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, 10.50% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:PPHMP) – Ronin Capital, LLC has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 5.80% ownership stake in Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, 10.50% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock.

New Passive Investor Filings

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – CNL LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES INC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a new ownership stake in EPR Properties.

Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCRX) – PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 9.11% ownership stake in Ocera Therapeutics.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

DeVry Education Group Inc. (NYSE:DV) – International Value Advisers, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 5.30% ownership stake in DeVry Education Group. This is a decrease of 24.29% from their previous filing.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 9.69% ownership stake in NexPoint Residential Trust. This is an increase of 12.54% from their previous filing.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) – GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 2.62% ownership stake in Loral Space & Communications. This is an increase of 18.02% from their previous filing.

Biolase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL ) – SCHULER JACK W has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 28.71% ownership stake in Biolase. This is an increase of 15.35% from their previous filing.

Tesoro Logistics LP (NYSE: TLLP ) – TESORO CORP /NEW/ has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 31.50% ownership stake in Tesoro Logistics LP. This is a decrease of 3.08% from their previous filing.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT ) – MAGNOLIA CAPITAL FUND, LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 10.20% ownership stake in America’s Car-Mart. This is an increase of 85.45% from their previous filing.

Semgroup Corp. (NYSE: SEMG ) – IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 10.10% ownership stake in Semgroup. This is an increase of 5.21% from their previous filing.

