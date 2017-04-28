Praxair, Inc. (PX) Leads 13 Activist Filings

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC.

If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors. There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D, and investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

Here are 13 recent notable filings:

New Activist Investor Filings

Adeptus Health Inc. (NYSE: ADPT ) – WEXFORD CAPITAL LP has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 2.47% ownership stake in Adeptus Health.

New Passive Investor Filings

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED ) – Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 3.60% ownership stake in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 63.64% from their previous filing.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT ) – Complete Pharma Holdings II, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 16.20% ownership stake in PTC Therapeutics.

Celsion Corp. (NASDAQ: CLSN ) – INTRACOASTAL CAPITAL, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.20% ownership stake in Celsion. This is an increase of 30.00% from their previous filing.

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX ) – Soroban Capital Partners LP has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 6.20% ownership stake in Praxair.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – CVI Investments, Inc. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.50% ownership stake in Marathon Patent Group.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX ) – McEwen Robert Ross has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 25.30% ownership stake in McEwen Mining.

BankFinancial Corp. (NASDAQ: BFIN ) – PL Capital, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 7.20% ownership stake in BankFinancial.

YuMe, Inc. (NYSE:YUME) – Edenbrook Capital, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 6.31% ownership stake in YuMe. This is an increase of 20.65% from their previous filing.

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK ) – BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 11.20% ownership stake in Eastman Kodak. This is a decrease of 21.68% from their previous filing.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI ) – GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 2.10% ownership stake in Beasley Broadcast Group. This is a decrease of 0.47% from their previous filing.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU ) – ROBOTTI ROBERT has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 8.20% ownership stake in LSB Industries. This is an increase of 3.80% from their previous filing.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK ) – NORGES BANK has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 4.76% ownership stake in Tetra Tech. This is a decrease of 14.54% from their previous filing.

