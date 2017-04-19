The Pressure Is on D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Ahead of Q1 Earnings

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI ) is one of the leading homebuilders in the country, so investors will pay close attention to the company’s earnings before the bell on Thursday. I also watch DHI stock closely because of the building millennial mega-trend that will affect housing and many other industries for years to come.

Analysts are looking for earnings to increased 13.5% to $0.59 a share on nearly 12% revenue growth of $3.09 billion. Keep in mind that DHI has beaten estimates three of the last four quarters with an average earnings surprise of 6.3%.

Housing is a critical part of the economy, and homebuilders in general have been outperforming the market this year. Take a look at the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSEARCA: ITB ) — which features DHI stock as its top holding, along with heavy weights in Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN ) and NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR ) — and you’ll see that it’s up 18.5% year-to-date, way ahead of the S&P 500’s 5% gain. DHI has done even better, jumping 25% already in 2017.

Demand for homes is getting a boost from an increasing number of new buyers (aka the millennials as they form families) and a stronger jobs market. Add in the fact that interest rates are at their lowest of the year – despite the Fed raising short-term rates – and you have an added bonus for potential homebuyers.

In terms of DHI stock itself, it’s a question mark heading into earnings and a bit risky to own.

D.R. Horton is trading right around its 11-year high of $34.56 set last July, and unless we see a major move over these last few hours, it will head into Thursday morning’s report trading just below what is significant resistance.

The pressure is on to beat expectations and provide solid guidance for a breakout to new highs. Anything less will likely hit DHI hard.