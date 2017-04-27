Purdue University to Buy Kaplan University, Create New Public School

Purdue University announced that it will acquire Kaplan University.

All the students from Kaplan University will transfer to Purdue’s institution, along with its faculty members, its 15 campuses and all its learning centers. These will all operate under the Purdue name in one way or another now.

The move will benefit working adults looking to pursue postsecondary education, as well as others who are not suited for your traditional campus lifestyle. Through online technologies, the new Purdue will offer education to all types of students.

Purdue president Mitch Daniels noted that the institution first opened 150 years ago with the goal of helping out everyone, not only the wealthy and the elite who can afford such an education.

“We cannot honor our land-grant mission in the 21st century without reaching out to the 36 million working adults, 750,000 of them in our state, who started but did not complete a college degree, and to the 56 million Americans with no college credit at all,” he added.

The combined institution will rely only on tuition and fundraising to cover all expenses, meaning state appropriations will not be used. It will work mostly online, but with 15 locations across the U.S., including an existing facility in Indianapolis.

The goal is to expand nationally, as well as in its home state of Indiana.