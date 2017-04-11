Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Is Countersuing Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) started off 2017 by launching a $1 billion lawsuit against Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ). AAPL accused QCOM of forcing it to pay inflated royalties and withholding payments after AAPL cooperated with regulators investigating Qualcomm. QCOM stock dropped 12% after the suit was filed and has yet to recover. Now the Apple modem supplier is fighting back.

The next move in this battle is Qualcomm suing Apple, citing, “Apple’s efforts to devalue the fundamental Qualcomm technologies empowering the iPhone.”

The Apple Lawsuit

Apple filed a $1 billion lawsuit against QCOM on Jan. 20. The legal action centered around the royalties paid for the Qualcomm modem that has been exclusively powering cellular connectivity for every iPhone — except the iPhone 7 (more on that shortly).

The Apple lawsuit accuses the company of overcharging on royalties covering standard essential patents. It also claims QCOM was double-charging on the Qualcomm modem used in the iPhone, forcing Apple to pay for the component, and then pay a second time in the form of a separate licensing fee.

AAPL says QCOM was pressuring carriers to refuse to sell iPhones if they were equipped with a modem made by rival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), after Apple announced that for the first time, Intel would replace QCOM as the modem supplier for some of its iPhone 7 smartphones. It also accused the company of collecting royalties for features it had no involvement with, including TouchID fingerprint readers.

Finally, AAPL accused QCOM of withholding roughly $1 billion in rebates after Apple cooperated with South Korean antitrust regulators investigating QCOM.

Retaliation: Qualcomm Suing Apple

QCOM filed its answers and counterclaims to the Apple lawsuit on April 10. Qualcomm suing Apple is now part of the legal entanglement as QCOM seeks financial damages from the company. In its claim QCOM states:

“Apple could not have built the incredible iPhone franchise that has made it the most profitable company in the world, capturing over 90 percent of smartphone profits, without relying upon Qualcomm’s fundamental cellular technologies. Now, after a decade of historic growth, Apple refuses to acknowledge the well established and continuing value of those technologies. It has launched a global attack on Qualcomm and is attempting to use its enormous market power to coerce unfair and unreasonable license terms from Qualcomm.”

QCOM is not just defending against the Apple lawsuit, it’s going on the offensive.

