Why You Shouldn’t Count Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock Out Just Yet

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) has multiple catalysts ahead. The company already announced many of the positive developments yet the stock price hardly moved. The FTC’s antitrust case against the company is just beginning but improving fundamentals outweigh those risks.

An announcement from BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) and Qualcomm sent QCOM stock lower.

In an arbitration decision, Qualcomm will pay nearly $815 million to BlackBerry. The royalty over-payments will not hurt the relationship between the two companies, as both are vying to enter markets beyond smartphones. Therefore, QCOM stock investors should expect future collaborations and deals between the two companies despite the arbitration decision.

The Setback for QCOM Stock

Qualcomm stock relies on two markets for growth: QTI-Licensing (Qualcomm Technology Licensing) and QCT-Semiconductors. Last year, QTI generated $7.7 billion in revenue, while QCT made $15.4 billion in revenues. The mobile chip unit received a boost last month.

On Mar. 29, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) selected QCOM’s Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform to power its latest Galaxy device. The Galaxy S8 will be the first device on the market powered by the uniquely manufactured processor. Made on 10nm FinFET technology, the system on a chip (SOC) consumes 25% less power than its predecessor. It is also 35% smaller, but integrates a Snapdragon X16 LTE modem. Qualcomm’s chip not only provides computational power but also supports Gigabit LTE networking speed.

Gigabit LTE is the anchor of the 5G mobile experience. It is the next logical evolution for wireless devices after 3G and 4G.

Qualcomm Stock: Growth From Buying NXP

Strangely enough, markets barely reacted to the Samsung supply deal. Another positive development is U.S. approval of QCOM’s buyout of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI ). The combined company will generate revenue of $30 billion annually. Ahead of the deal, Qualcomm cut $1.4 billion in costs in fiscal 2016. After the deal is completed, the company expects to cut another $500 million in costs.

NXP Semiconductor also opens up QCOM stock’s market in cars. Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) buyout of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE: MBLY ) suggests the next phase of growth for semiconductors is in chips used in cars.

