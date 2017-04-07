Raytheon Company Will Put More Money In Your Pocket (RTN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN ) will trade ex-dividend on 4/10/17 for its quarterly dividend of 79.75 per share, payable on 5/11/17.

As a percentage of RTN’s recent stock price of $150.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of RTN stock to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when RTN shares open for trading on 4/10/17.

Below is a dividend history chart for RTN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.7975 declared by Raytheon Co.:

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RTN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RTN’s low point in its 52 week range is $124.75 per share, with $157.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.15.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RTN makes up 6.17% of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA: ITA) .

