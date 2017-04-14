When it comes to its iPads, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has spent the past few years focusing on the prosumer market. The iPad Pro is viewed as a higher-margin device that competes against Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and its Surface Pro for business and creative professional customers. The new iPad AAPL announced in March is an attempt to appeal to consumers again. Our iPad (2017) review shows Apple may have built its most appealing mass-market tablet yet.

Source: Apple

The new iPad ticks a lot of boxes, including price — dropping the cost of a new, full-sized iPad to just $329. Is the new iPad (2017) worth considering as an upgrade, or as a new tablet? Read on to find out…

Apple New iPad (2017) Review: A Mashup of Older Apple Technology

Apple changed up its naming scheme when it announced its new iPad. It isn’t the iPad Air 3, it’s now just “iPad.” To keep things straight, this new model is now commonly being referred to as iPad (2017).

When it designed the iPad (2017), Apple seems to have picked components from its existing parts bin, putting together a tablet that’s lacking some of the technology of the iPad Air 2, but still an upgrade on many levels.

The new iPad is thicker and heavier than the iPad Air 2. That’s because it lacks the laminated, anti-reflective display, which, in that respect, makes it a throwback to the original iPad Air. It’s equipped with an 8MP camera found in the iPhone 5s and the iPad Air 2. But performance gets a big upgrade, with a move to the A9 chip from the iPhone 6s.

Apple New iPad (2017) Review: A Bargain Price

There’s nothing new about the new iPad (2017), and in some ways it’s a step back from the iPad Air 2. Yet it’s perfectly positioned to kick-start a round of upgrades because of one key feature: price.

One of Apple’s iPad problems has been the reluctance of owners of older iPads to upgrade. There are multiple generations of these tablets out there that lack features like Touch ID and even Retina displays. They can’t run current software. But upgrading to a more modern iPad was expensive and until the new iPad was announced, the cheapest option with a recent CPU was the $399 iPad Mini.

Next Page