Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock Must Die

UPDATE: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) drops in Wednesday afternoon trading after it was reported that the FTC might sue over Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s (NASDAQ: WBA ) demand they accept or reject the merger deal as amended in January.

Casual lovers of the stock market may be forgiven for wondering if Rite Aid is still on the board.

Sadly, it is. The company’s merger into Walgreens, announced with great fanfare in October 2015, ran into a buzzsaw of Barack Obama Administration objections. This led WBA to change the terms of the deal in January, and not to Rite Aid’s benefit.

Since the changed terms were announced, Rite Aid has lost one-third of its value. The pop RAD stock got when the deal was announced is entirely gone.

Still, we know that the Donald Trump Administration is committed to getting cops out of the suites, and the cops at the Federal Trade Commission, which has been overseeing the deal, are no exception. With the deal’s premium gone, is it time to buy?

Feeling Lucky?

Should the deal go through, even on the current terms, it would provide a fat profit to those who buy Rite Aid now.

The January agreement calls for WBA to pay $6.50 for each Rite Aid share and divest up to 1,200 stores to Freds, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED ), a deep-discount retailer, with a deadline of July 30. If the original terms of divesting 865 stores go through, the price rises to $7. For a stock now priced at $4.52.

InvestorPlace writers are divided in their opinions. James Brumley does not think the deal will go through. Chris Lau thinks it will go through. Richard Saintvilus says there’s no way to know.

Either way, the answer should be known soon. Walgreens has given the FTC until the end of June to say yes or no, through a declaration of “certified compliance.” Basically, take it or leave it.

The big danger for those who choose to buy RAD stock is that, if the FTC holdovers are able to say “leave it,” their investment may become worthless.

