It has been a tough couple of months for Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) stock. Rite Aid stock traded near $9 as recently as mid-January. Investors then were betting that a Donald Trump Administration Federal Trade Commission would approve the company’s acquisition by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ). With WBA offering an even $9 per share for RAD stock, RAD’s $8.75 highs implied overwhelmingly positive odds of an approval.

A little over three months later, the situation looks very different. Walgreens cut its offer to $6.50-$7 per share of Rite Aid stock from the original $9. Since then, RAD stock has declined 57%, and trades below $4.

Clearly, investors are far less confident in the merger’s approval. That, in turn, has increased the focus on Rite Aid earnings and sales — a problem itself after a tough few quarters for the company.

Same-store sales declined 1.8% through the first three quarters of RAD’s fiscal 2017 (ending February), including a 3.4% drop in Q3. Adjusted EBITDA fell over 23% during the same period. Given Rite Aid’s $7.3 billion in debt, fiscal year 2017 weakness raises serious concerns about the company’s prospects if the merger fails.

The result has been a triple whammy for RAD stock — the buyout price has been cut, the odds of that buyout are down and the value of Rite Aid stock on its own has weakened due to poor operating performance. Indeed, Deutsche Bank valued a standalone RAD stock at just $2.25 last month.

That leaves shareholders desperate for some kind of good news — any good news — in the Rite Aid earnings report on Tuesday. But investors should be skeptical that such good news will arrive quite yet.

The Walgreens-Rite Aid Merger

Obviously, the focus coming out of Rite Aid earnings will be on the conference call. Investors will be trying to “read the tea leaves” in management commentary relative to expectations as to whether the WBA takeover will be approved. After all, even the low end of Walgreens’ updated range suggests 70%-plus upside for RAD stock — should the merger go through.

The problem in the short term is that the Rite Aid earnings call seems unlikely to offer much clarity. It’s not as if Rite Aid management has inside information on the FTC’s thought process. Meanwhile, the five-person FTC board has three vacancies already, which not only complicates approval but makes forecasting the odds of approval rather difficult. The FTC also has other pressing matters to contend with – including a possible antitrust suit against Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ).

Next Page