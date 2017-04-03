Is Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock Worth the Risk Anymore?

A buyout is almost always a good thing for investors. But sometimes, the best-laid plans go to scrap, and shareholders who thought they had a winning lotto ticket suddenly realize they misread one of the numbers. Just look at the case of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ), which is going through a nauseating up-and-down amid a merger attempt with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ).

All the way back in October 2015, Rite Aid agreed to sell out to Walgreens, with the latter paying $9 per share of RAD stock. But as time has passed, expectations that a deal will go through have soured; Rite Aid stock, which roared when the merger seemed like a lock, is now off more than 40% through the first quarter of 2017.

The issue, as it usually is, is federal regulators. The combination of Rite Aid and Walgreens would greatly consolidate the industry, pairing the Nos. 2 and 3 drugstore chains by revenues. That very well might mean higher prices for consumers.

Another critical worry is the potential additional leverage they would have with the major pharmacy-benefits managers like CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) and Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX ). By boosting its scale, WBA would have far more power in negotiating terms.

So with the deal on thin ice, and Walgreens actually demanding an answer from regulators within the next three months … is RAD stock still worth a speculation?

Changing Up the Deal

Unfortunately for Rite Aid longs, the drugstore’s business has been fairly lackluster amid the merger limbo. In the latest quarter, revenues dipped by 1.2% to $8.1 billion, while adjusted EBITDA plunged 27% to $274.1 million on a year-over-year basis.

Says InvestorPlace.com’s James Brumley:

“Although Rite Aid’s gross margins are relatively healthy, the company is alarmingly disappointing when it comes to its net profits. The short explanation is, however, it doesn’t run its operation as efficiently as its peers run theirs, and it’s arguably not getting enough traction with its small-scale pharmacy benefits manager EnvisionRx … a business its peers and rivals enjoy much greater scale in.”

The deterioration likely was a key reason for the change in the terms of the merger (announced in late January). Consider that Rite Aid and WBA agreed to a price tag of only $6.50 to $7 per share, depending on the number of RAD stores that can be divested.

What’s Next for RAD Stock?

There is definitely lots of skepticism that the Rite Aid deal will not get done. Shares currently trade at a discount of between 30% and 34% to the price range Walgreens has on the table.

But the worries might be overblown.

