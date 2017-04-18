Rue21 announced that it is closing nearly 400 stores across the U.S.

The company has been struggling financially recently, leading to hundreds of locations shuttering down over the coming months. Rue21 notes on its website that plenty of its locations will remain open despite all the closures.

“It’s true – we are closing some stores. It was a difficult but necessary decision. But the good news is we still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business,” the company wrote on a statement in its website.

The company’s headquarters are located in Cranberry, Pa. and it still has more than 1,100 locations placed in malls all around the U.S.

The move is part of a broader restructuring effort that retailers are practicing due to the reduced amount of brick-and-mortar foot traffic for its physical locations that have reduced the popularity of some stores.

Meanwhile, e-commerce businesses are thriving.

“As part of our ongoing business transformation into a more cost efficient operator, we are closing unprofitable stores across our fleet in order to focus on our many hundreds of highly profitable locations. The exact number and timing of these closings will be determined in the coming weeks,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

