Sam’s Club to Roll Out Its Own Line of Low-Cost Wines

Sam’s Club — owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) — will now be selling quality bottles of wine for under $10.

The grocery chain announced on Tuesday that it will be entering the wine business through its Member’s Mark brand, including $7 bottle of Chardonnay, as well as the debut of a Cabernet, prosecco and Champagne.

The idea of adding Sam’s Club is one competitors introduced and Sam’s Club believes necessary if it will compete with similar companies looking to attain loyal customers.

In addition to including wine, the chain is also adding sea salt caramels, honey attained from a U.S. bee cooperative, high-end olive oil, natural pulled pork that was created thanks to pit masters from Kansas City’s nationally-renowned Barbeque society.

All in all, Sam’s Club will be unveiling 300 new products this year, as well as 300 more next year. In addition to food products, there will also be health and wellness items, clothing and accessories.

Other items include organic chicken broth, organic black beans, organic English breakfast tea and more. The emphasis here appears to be on more locally-sourced items that are natural, organic and as free of preservatives as possible.

The move follows a nationwide initiative that has been ongoing for a few years now where consumers are interested in knowing where their food and beverages come from, and what exactly is in them.

WMT stock is up 0.2% Friday.