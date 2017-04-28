3 Scary Signs for Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock

Nvidia Corporation (NADSAQ: NVDA ) has gotten off to a volatile start this year. But this should not be a surprise. Note that Nvidia stock rocketed 224% last year.

So yes, some type of correction is normal. Let’s face it, there are plenty of investors who want to take some of their winnings off the table.

Yet might there still be more on the downside for NVDA stock?

Well, it’s true that NVDA stock is among the best in tech. For more than 20 years, the company has trail-blazed the development of GPUs (Graphics Processing Units). Along the way, Nvidia has leveraged the technology into a myriad of high-growth markets like AI (Artificial Intelligence), self-driving cars, VR (Virtual reality), the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing.

The key is that GPUs can process massive amounts of data — at cost-effective levels.

But I think that — for now — much of the good news has been baked into Nvidia stock. In fact, there are also some important risk factors that can easily derail the momentum. So let’s take a look:

Nvidia Stock Issue No. 1: Demand for the Graphics Business

Despite all the various business lines, NVDA still gets a hefty 84% of its revenues from its GPU business. But this could prove to be a problem — that is, there are signs that demand is starting to soften. This is the conclusion from DigiTimes, which notes that two of the world’s largest PC motherboard operators have reported lackluster shipments in Q1. Keep in mind that NVDA has already been slashing the pricing on its GTX 1080. There’s even buzz that there will be a price war.

So what’s going on here? Interestingly enough, one factor is that the upgrade cycle may have peaked. What’s more, the expectations for the VR market may have proven to be overblown, as seen with tepid demand for offerings from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and HTC.

Consider that Wall Street analysts are also getting antsy about the GPU market. Pacific Crest analyst Michael McConnell recently noted that there are indications of “market saturation” and BMO Capital analysts Ambrish Srivastava and Tim Long wrote that “[f]or 1Q, our data suggests that shipments were down 16% q-q, much lower than three-year seasonality of down 6%.”

