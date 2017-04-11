Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD): Bull, Bear or Beware?

If you’re not buying what Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) is selling, you’re in good company. But even the sizable bear crowd will find that going short SHLD stock is wrought with peril.

But there has to be at least one good way to wring a profit out of deeply unprofitable Sears, right?

Unless you’ve been locked in a cryo-chamber, you’re well-aware that many brick-and-mortar retailers on life support. Nowhere is this more apparent than department store giant Sears — a company firmly on the path to bankruptcy.

Sears’ demise may not happen tomorrow or even this year, but facts are facts. All the cost cutting in the world, restructuring and sales key assets like Land’s End (NASDAQ: LE ) or Craftsman and underperforming real estate aren’t going to resuscitate SHLD stock.

Sears has lost more than $10 billion over the past few years, and it continues to get worse. If there ever was an opportunity to rebrand and re-invent itself, Sears kissed it goodbye long ago, ceding itself to the likes of e-commerce goliath Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

So, why have insiders CEO Eddie Lampert and Fairholme Capital Management boosted their equity stakes in Sears stock in recent weeks? Why, right after the company acknowledged there exists “substantial doubt” in Sears’ ability to continue as an ongoing entity?

The “aggressive” buying in SHLD stock likely has much to do with larger and costlier stakes as company creditors, preventing a collapse in share price from negatively impacting the pair’s broader interests tied to Sears.

Lampert’s ~525,000 Sears shares bought around $8 each between March 22 and March 24 amounts to a roughly $4.25 million. That’s a nice chunk of money, but not much considering his $3.1 billion net worth.

Don’t buy alongside Eddie and Fairholme.

SHLD Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge It’s obvious that some investors have been buying what Sears is selling, given that SHLD has surged since Lampert’s and Fairholme’s disclosures.

Technically speaking, the move late last month was strong enough to break a fairly major downtrend resistance line and put Sears stock above its 200-day simple moving average for the first time in nearly two years.

